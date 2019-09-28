Leucadia National Has Decreased Holding in Hess (HES) by $7.87 Million as Stock Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Cut Its Stake

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.13 million shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hess Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HES); 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 22/05/2018 – Hess Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF NOT; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to QUALCOMM on May 29 for “Differential source follower driven power amplifier” (California; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 14/05/2018 – Michael Sin : Exclusive: China is said to start review of Qualcomm’s proposed NXP deal – full story on @TheTerminal here…; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 12/03/2018 – $QCOM Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Inc stated it has 5,100 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 6,195 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 16,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Motco has 107 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fruth Mgmt has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Centurylink Inv has 16,233 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Artemis Mngmt Llp has 0.73% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 10,000 shares. British Columbia Inv Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 3,490 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 269,932 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has 52,020 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,366 are held by Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Carret Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 4,294 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 884,418 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd reported 336,708 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Cleararc Inc has 0.41% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 18,145 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Plancorp Ltd Com has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,114 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 16.48M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 4,590 are held by Naples Advsr Llc. Regal Investment Advisors accumulated 2,797 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guardian Cap Advsr LP stated it has 106,891 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Staley Cap Advisers has invested 5.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.