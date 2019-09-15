Leucadia National Has Decreased Holding in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $9.08 Million; Ingersoll (IR) Shareholder First American Bank Raised Holding

First American Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 23,758 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.01 million, up from 20,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $399,968 activity.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52 million for 12.86 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 218,550 shares. 110,715 were accumulated by Susquehanna International Gru Llp. The Michigan-based Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.08% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Strs Ohio accumulated 389,987 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership accumulated 157,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bright Rock Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,100 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 8,817 shares. Tributary Lc owns 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,800 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 948,013 shares. Blackrock has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Rothschild Co Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 0.77% or 661,997 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 19,726 shares. Nomura Holding has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 83,636 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0.37% stake. Jnba Fincl Advsr owns 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 193 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation has 2,468 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0% or 4,929 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 77,799 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas reported 114,810 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Oh holds 0.42% or 4,899 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Inv LP accumulated 0.56% or 49,157 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Yhb Investment Advsr Inc has 0.08% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,090 shares. 259,859 are held by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd. 451 are held by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. John G Ullman & Assocs holds 1.06% or 47,716 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund holds 0.13% or 5,029 shares in its portfolio.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 2,272 shares to 9,842 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated (FMUSX) by 280,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Mfs.