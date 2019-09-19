Leucadia National Has Cut Its Position in Hess (HES) as Stock Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Rose, Perigon Wealth Management Increased Its Stake by $357,500

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 22,597 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15M, up from 15,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: ON TRACK TO DO TOTAL $3.8B OF COST CUTS BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 55.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 124,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 101,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, down from 226,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.3. About 1.37 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Outlook Revised to Negative From Stable After $1B Shr Repurchase Plan; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller loss on cost cuts, rising oil prices; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The 7 Best S&P 500 Stocks of 2019 So Far – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Hess Announces Another Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana at Tripletail – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bell Bancorporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Eaton Vance holds 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 69,555 shares. United Advisers Lc owns 11,987 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 137,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Primecap Mngmt Company Ca invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). The Texas-based Salient Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 124,845 shares. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 356,704 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 9,202 shares in its portfolio. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 6.58M shares. Financial Counselors owns 130,338 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 64,886 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Lc. Asset Incorporated reported 59,815 shares. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv stated it has 246,186 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,800 are held by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Comm Llc. Parthenon Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 76,555 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Citizens Northern Corporation has invested 0.9% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tuttle Tactical invested 1.21% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Nelson Roberts Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Maple Cap Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bank has 0.16% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Massachusetts-based Bainco has invested 1.69% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 6,527 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,361 shares to 39,997 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).