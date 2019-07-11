Leucadia National Has Boosted Stake in Hess (HES); As Twitter (TWTR) Shares Rose, Parus Finance Uk LTD Has Raised Stake by $2.56 Million

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63M, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 1.82 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS UNIT TO BUY 15% PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 79,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 911,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.95M, up from 831,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 11.07M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Hawaii residents evacuated as volcano erupts; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Melania Trump initiative targets cyber-bullying; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 20/05/2018 – Britain to tackle ‘Wild West’ internet with new laws; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 24/04/2018 – Western Precooling Selects Zest Labs to Optimize Receiving Process Efficiency; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – School shooter game provokes outrage in Florida; 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT) by 6,712 shares to 15,135 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,293 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $23.66 million activity. HESS JOHN B also sold $8.87M worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 2,352 shares valued at $125,597 was made by Turner Michael R on Thursday, February 7. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Checki Terrence J. bought $25,079. Shares for $964,278 were sold by Lynch Richard D.. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6.

