Leucadia National Has Boosted Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $4.33 Million; Stock Declined; Bluefin Trading Trimmed Baidu (Put) (BIDU) Stake as Shares Declined

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (BIDU) by 34.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 29,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 55,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, down from 85,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $104.47. About 1.37 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 27/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $285; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 27/04/2018 – China’s Baidu beats forecasts as it sidesteps censors, boosts ad sales; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 5.12M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – PDVSA ordered to pay Conoco $2 bln for breaking Venezuela contracts -arbitration; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS PDVSA IS “COMMITTED TO HONORING THE DECISIONS STEMMING FROM THE ARBITRATION AWARD” WITH CONOCO; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (EEM) by 453,600 shares to 815,700 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (Put).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $408.01 million for 21.95 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,154 shares. 18,722 are owned by Altavista Wealth Mgmt. Asset Management One reported 603,071 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 808,951 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 20,956 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 8.53 million shares. Private Ocean Ltd has 730 shares. Loudon Management Lc reported 0.41% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 74,010 are held by Prio Wealth Lp. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Company owns 157,032 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Excalibur Mgmt has 8,401 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.31% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 490,436 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc invested in 0.59% or 27,898 shares. Fincl Mngmt Pro holds 0.05% or 2,335 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 156,618 shares.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 84,040 shares to 86,022 shares, valued at $9.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.