Leucadia National Decreased Holding in Concho Res (CXO) as Market Value Declined; As Progress Software (PRGS) Stock Declined, Globeflex Capital LP Lifted by $435,934 Its Position

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 46.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 44,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 49,867 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 93,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 2.46M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 78C; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS MANY MORE ‘SMALL IMPROVEMENTS’ IN WELL EFFICIENCIES IN NEXT 2-3 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FIRST YEAR TO CONCHO’S KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc. — RSPP

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 29.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 44,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94M, up from 34,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 71,743 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 04/04/2018 – Progress Helps Wärtsilä Dramatically Increase Leads by Personalizing the Online Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Investment Management Has Reduced Progress Software Stake to Less Than 1%; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 51c-Adj EPS 53c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has 107,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Chicago Equity Prtn Lc invested in 0.06% or 29,678 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Federated Pa holds 5,823 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 3,700 shares. Mackenzie Finance reported 0.02% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) for 68,471 shares. One Trading LP holds 0% or 6,252 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 853,183 shares. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Axa reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12,429 shares to 1,779 shares, valued at $139,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH) by 30,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,272 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Makes Progress Software (PRGS) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progress VP of Strategy to Speak at Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Progress Software (PRGS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progress Software: Bungled Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

Analysts await Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, down 47.18% or $0.67 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CXO’s profit will be $150.80 million for 25.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Concho Resources Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 45 investors sold CXO shares while 135 reduced holdings. only 65 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 189.01 million shares or 0.31% more from 188.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Serv Automobile Association accumulated 64,185 shares. Boston reported 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cannell Peter B stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 83 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,966 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 6.09 million shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 2,237 shares. Zeke Llc reported 2,403 shares stake. Architects has 40 shares. 400,525 are held by Deutsche Savings Bank Ag. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Ww Investors holds 0.26% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 10.61M shares. Nomura Asset Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 32,843 shares. Nwq Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.47% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). 425 were reported by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of.