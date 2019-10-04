Leucadia National Cut Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $9.08 Million; Smith Asset Management Group LP Decreased Its Stake in Autozone (AZO) as Stock Value Rose

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 3,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 35,597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.14M, down from 39,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $1048.11. About 35,277 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.1. About 316,307 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4,885 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 53,885 shares. Harris Lp holds 2.93 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 286,670 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Bridges Inv Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,289 shares. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division invested in 22,671 shares. 138,163 are owned by Stifel Financial. Pnc Ser Group Incorporated holds 0% or 41,354 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Management Ltd Liability has 2,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carroll Fin Assoc owns 42 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 13,927 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 57,120 shares. Utah Retirement, a Utah-based fund reported 30,744 shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 1.29% or 200,000 shares. Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 16,662 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $296.65M for 11.32 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $399,968 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FANG) 6.7% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Companies With a Compelling Price-Book Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Diamondback Energy, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FANG) 5.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp has invested 1.31% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Synovus Corp accumulated 50 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited owns 721 shares. United Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 2,416 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 5,543 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 4,282 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 691 are owned by Hanseatic Management Service. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,899 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 266 are held by Ftb Advsr Incorporated. Meritage Portfolio Management accumulated 0.64% or 5,748 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 1,453 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hrt Fincl Lc has invested 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Fiera owns 404,674 shares. Asset Mgmt One invested in 19,714 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 113,235 shares.