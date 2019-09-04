Leucadia National Cut Its Idex (IEX) Stake; Legacy Vulcan Has 1.43 Sentiment

Legacy Vulcan Corp (VMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 246 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 172 reduced and sold holdings in Legacy Vulcan Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 122.20 million shares, up from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Legacy Vulcan Corp in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 135 Increased: 158 New Position: 88.

Leucadia National Corp decreased Idex Corp (IEX) stake by 33.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leucadia National Corp sold 3,423 shares as Idex Corp (IEX)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Leucadia National Corp holds 6,796 shares with $1.03M value, down from 10,219 last quarter. Idex Corp now has $12.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $162.81. About 200,508 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – REG-Invitation to IDEX’s presentation and webcast of the results for the first quarter of 2018; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 20/04/2018 – VIAS BUYS IDEX SOLUTIONS PLM BUSINESS UNIT; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 30/05/2018 – Idex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Raises Dividend 16% to 43c

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Ft.com which released: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” on August 09, 2019, also Fortune.com with their article: “Watch Out NYSEâ€”Wall Street Is Building Its Own Stock Exchange – Fortune” published on January 07, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “IEX just released a mock infomercial trolling NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s sure to get Wall Street’s attention – Business Insider” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE, Nasdaq Rival Aims to Shed Light on Fee Profits – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 20,523 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 8,069 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Driehaus Mgmt Limited reported 2,285 shares. 93,880 are held by Harvey Inv Co Llc. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 6,301 shares. Valley Advisers Inc owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Communications Ma holds 1.17% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 590,934 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.05% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 0.06% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 6,895 shares. Blair William And Commerce Il owns 3,273 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd holds 0.04% or 3,110 shares. Guardian Trust Commerce invested 0.32% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.08% or 101,489 shares.

Analysts await IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. IEX’s profit will be $109.48 million for 27.88 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by IDEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp has $18000 highest and $153 lowest target. $168’s average target is 3.19% above currents $162.81 stock price. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 22.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc holds 7.95% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company for 105,654 shares. Narwhal Capital Management owns 218,511 shares or 5.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd has 5.23% invested in the company for 2.09 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has invested 3.54% in the stock. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 175,000 shares.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.91 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 33.74 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $142.97. About 446,032 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 21.03 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.