Leucadia National Cut Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake as Share Value Declined; Scotia Capital Has Decreased Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $995,128 as Valuation Rose

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 9,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 35,505 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 44,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 63,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 34,895 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 98,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 22/03/2018 – Scott Hamilton and Jim Craig Announced as Comcast Business Olympic Legends; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: No Final Decision Has Been Made on Offer for Fox; 03/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Scoop: Charter Wireless Drops June 30, Mirrors Comcast Pricing; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 29/05/2018 – NBC News PR: .@DatelineNBC EXCLUSIVE: Andrea Constand breaks her thirteen-year silence on Bill Cosby in a sit-down interview

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.28B for 22.53 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 67,008 shares to 182,471 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 2,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.29B for 15.25 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

