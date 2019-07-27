Leucadia National Continues to Hold Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG); Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Mercer International Sbi (MERC) by $1.82 Million as Share Value Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Mercer International Inc Sbi (MERC) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 16.34M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.75 million, down from 16.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Mercer International Inc Sbi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 182,706 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has risen 9.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – Anna Massoglia: SCOOP: Robert Mercer backed secretive “dark money” group that worked with Facebook & Google to target swing; 25/05/2018 – Mercer Intl Inc. Announces Voluntary Delisting From the Toronto Stck Exchange; 06/03/2018 – Mercer International Inc. Announces Decision in NAFTA Claim; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $101.99. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold MERC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,136 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com holds 129,820 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 86,151 shares. Schroder Gru owns 110,094 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose & Lc holds 149,050 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Fmr Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). 65,698 are held by Morgan Stanley. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 1,281 shares. Redwood Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 2.07 million shares. Knighthead Management Limited Liability Company holds 4.88% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 1.95 million shares. Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Bancorp Of America Corp De reported 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Serv Grp has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 17,157 shares to 34,217 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 12,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,748 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).