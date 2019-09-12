Leucadia National Boosted Its Holding in Conocophillips (COP) as Stock Declined; Nine Masts Capital LTD Stake in Csx (CSX) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 96.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 24,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 889 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 8.09 million shares traded or 56.01% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.2. About 7.83 million shares traded or 29.36% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CONOCO-PDVSA DISPUTE RISKS LEAVING ISLA REFINERY WITHOUT ENOUGH CRUDE TO OPERATE- PRIME MINISTER; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 23/05/2018 – COURT IN ARUBA LIFTS CONOCOPHILLIPS SEIZURES AFFECTING TWO CITGO PETROLEUM CRUDE, FUEL CARGOES; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 43,477 shares. Virtu Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 11,112 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Fdx Advsr Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Schroder Gru accumulated 29,173 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank And Trust owns 11,632 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Jones Financial Cos Lllp accumulated 0.01% or 73,412 shares. Arcadia Corporation Mi accumulated 0.01% or 688 shares. Whitebox Advsrs Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,297 shares. Pennsylvania Co has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Services holds 844 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 1.06 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 8.28M shares or 0.77% of the stock. Renaissance Inv Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,329 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 0.1% stake.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Call) (NYSE:TIF) by 59,700 shares to 60,200 shares, valued at $363,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lg Display Co Ltd (NYSE:LPL) by 364,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 398,300 shares to 700 shares, valued at $20.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.