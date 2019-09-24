Leucadia National Boosted Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $4.33 Million; As Sap Se (SAP) Stock Declined, Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Stake

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 20.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 17,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 68,546 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38M, down from 86,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $118.46. About 487,678 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 21/03/2018 – SAP Proposes Diane Greene to Supervisory Board; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found No Payments to Government Officials; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of; 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Indus; 21/03/2018 – SAP Announces Additional Candidate for By-Election to SAP Supervisory Board; 06/03/2018 – Global Energy Company Selects TIS eFLOW® AP for SAP

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07M, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 2.93 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 08/05/2018 – STATE-RUN PDVSA DIVERTED FROM CURACAO TO VENEZUELA A TANKER BRINGING IMPORTED CRUDE -SHIPPER, REUTERS DATA; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Disrupts PDVSA’s Exports (Video); 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First City Capital Mgmt holds 5,449 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Haverford Communication stated it has 44,608 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Boston Llc accumulated 263,671 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd holds 0.07% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 3,485 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd reported 84,151 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 8,158 shares. Old Point And N A reported 89,771 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 11,835 shares. Aviva Plc has 748,223 shares. 8,950 were accumulated by M&R Management. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 20,500 shares stake. Pnc Financial Service Group Inc holds 2.83 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisers Lc holds 0.15% or 369,231 shares in its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability reported 711,776 shares stake.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why ConocoPhillips, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, and SemGroup Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips plans new wells in Alaska petroleum reserve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 12,532 shares to 377,963 shares, valued at $25.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 81,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Scotland Group Plc (NYSE:RBS).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 26.68 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.