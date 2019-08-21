Letko Brosseau & Associates Boosted Its Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $1.03 Million; Water Island Capital Holding in Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Trimmed by $38.63 Million as Stock Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $25.28. About 343,881 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – TERM OF EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL AUTOMATICALLY RENEWS FOR SUCCESSIVE ONE YEAR RENEWAL PERIODS; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 15,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.22 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $63.89. About 938,791 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Picks on Three Key Takeaways From Q2 U.S. GDP – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 815,720 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $78.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 569,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street holds 0% or 1.40 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa owns 170,145 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Legal General Public Ltd Company reported 118,845 shares. James Inv Rech has invested 0.04% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 646,759 shares. Equitec Specialists Llc accumulated 0.14% or 35,800 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 695,729 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 3,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 59,705 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.07% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Caxton Associates Lp owns 29,594 shares. 68,438 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 1.78 million shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: GRMN, GILD, MCD – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GILD Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Six Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (BYND, GILD, AAPL, AMD, QCOM, SQ) – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 129,825 shares to 22.04M shares, valued at $186.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 127,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.25M shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).