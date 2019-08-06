Letko Brosseau & Associates Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $6.89 Million as Stock Price Declined; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 353,062 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, down from 379,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 2.35M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 03/05/2018 – Vodafone closes in on game-changing Liberty Global deal; 16/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L : CFRA RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 05/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM -TELEFONICA UK HAS ALSO WON 40 MHZ OF 3.4 GHZ SPECTRUM AT A COST OF £317.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD ALSO CREATE DE FACTO FIXED-LINE DUOPOLY IN GERMANY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL `UNACCEPTABLE’; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 116,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3.66M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.37M, down from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 9.67 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 20/04/2018 – $VZ $T $TMUS $S all diving here; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vodafone: This Selloff Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vodafone Dividend Cut Rumors Send VOD Stock Lower – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cinedigm Presents New Fully Curated Stand Up Version of OTT Channel Comedy Dynamics on the XUMO Streaming TV Service – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : TWTR, CCO, NOK, SNE, INTC, TPB, BYND, AMD, ARRY, NIO, TVIX, VOD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 560,300 shares to 22.00M shares, valued at $372.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 23,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 20,116 shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested 1.12% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burke And Herbert National Bank And has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Calamos Advsrs Lc reported 0.56% stake. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 18,005 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 0.9% stake. Grandfield Dodd Lc owns 6,706 shares. Inverness Counsel Ny stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,893 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Advsr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.57% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 154,721 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mcf Ltd reported 8,683 shares.