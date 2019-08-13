Letko Brosseau & Associates Lifted Its At&T (T) Stake by $3.52 Million; Stock Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $557,886

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 156,860 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42M, up from 151,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 09/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger deserves praise for the company’s string of successful blockbuster films, according to @jimcramer; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 113,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 5.95 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.61M, up from 5.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 23.66 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 18/05/2018 – FOX Illinois: #BREAKING: Armed robbery in progress at AT&T in Springfield. More to come; 09/05/2018 – US News: AT&T Payments to Trump Lawyer More Than Reported; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,295 shares to 231,688 shares, valued at $38.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 83,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91M shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 23,990 shares to 118,120 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 2,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,792 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New.

