Letko Brosseau & Associates Raised Its Bb&T (BBT) Holding by $3.61 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Wabtec Com (WAB) Stock Price Rose, Harvey Investment Co Increased Holding by $1.08 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Com (WAB) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 15,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 260,530 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.70M, up from 245,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.97. About 159,368 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: We Expect the Much Larger GE Transportation Merger Will Be a More Challenging Undertaking For Wabtec Than Faiveley; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.80 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 04/04/2018 – Antitrust Alert: Frank LLP Notifies Former Employees of an Investigation Involving Possible Antitrust Violations by Rail Equipment Manufacturers Knorr-Bremse AG and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 73,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 1.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.57M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $53.18. About 399,024 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date NYSE:WAB – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BNSF progresses on battery-electric locomotive – Dallas Business Journal” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 3,068 shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt Limited owns 54,855 shares. Dudley And Shanley Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 298,384 shares. Mirae Asset Limited invested in 0.02% or 40,576 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 8 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Northeast Invest Management has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co invested in 169 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 174 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.02% or 236,027 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 396,828 shares. Evercore Wealth Lc reported 5,337 shares. 397 were accumulated by Carroll Associate.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 6,366 shares to 66,628 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,593 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 181,849 shares to 2.81 million shares, valued at $45.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 213,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE).