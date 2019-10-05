Letko Brosseau & Associates Boosted Magna Intl (MGA) Holding; Stifel Financial Has Lowered Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Holding

Stifel Financial Corp decreased Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) stake by 11.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stifel Financial Corp sold 7,401 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Stifel Financial Corp holds 55,930 shares with $7.56 million value, down from 63,331 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New now has $41.44B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $160.97. About 1.61M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Magna Intl Inc (MGA) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 183,075 shares as Magna Intl Inc (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 5.88 million shares with $293.08M value, up from 5.69M last quarter. Magna Intl Inc now has $15.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.05 million shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 14/03/2018 – Magna to Invest $200 Million in Lyft in Addition to Funding the Partnership; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA FORMS JV IN CHINA TO SUPPORT COMPOSITE LIFTGATE MARKET; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 55,650 shares to 1.36M valued at $77.35M in 2019Q2. It also reduced At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 166,310 shares and now owns 5.78M shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Stifel Financial Corp increased Aptiv Plc stake by 21,468 shares to 50,091 valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 53,557 shares and now owns 117,146 shares. Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) was raised too.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.65 million for 29.37 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock has $18400 highest and $12900 lowest target. $162’s average target is 0.64% above currents $160.97 stock price. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock had 24 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13500 target in Monday, June 3 report. Citigroup maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, August 30. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $142 target in Monday, June 17 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, May 31 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.24% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 66,383 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 123,903 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 138 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legacy Ptnrs reported 0.14% stake. 23,697 are owned by Gluskin Sheff Assoc. Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 128,174 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,715 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0.02% or 4,264 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). New Jersey-based Fincl Architects Inc has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Reliant Invest Management Ltd Liability Com reported 24,815 shares stake. Element Capital Limited Company owns 1.64% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 177,381 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 434 shares.