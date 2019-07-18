Letko Brosseau & Associates Decreased Its Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) Holding by $1.35 Million; Share Value Rose; Community Financial Services Group Position in Valero Energy (VLO) Has Boosted by $1.51 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 150,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.30 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.22M, down from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Companhia Paranaense Energ C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 510,213 shares traded or 0.06% up from the average. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 70.37% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 13/04/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$521.8 million in the fourth quarter; 14/05/2018 – Report 20 – F; 25/04/2018 – COPEL POSTPONES RESTART OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT BY 1 MO; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 12/04/2018 – COPEL 2017 PROFIT BRL1.12B; 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company's stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.35. About 1.88M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 46,005 shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $143.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 169,632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS).