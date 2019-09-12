Letko Brosseau & Associates Boosted Its Encana (ECA) Holding; Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Position Maintained by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 1.81 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 36.38 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $187.07M, up from 34.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 24.24M shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) by 180.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 14,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 23,176 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84 million, up from 8,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 2.03M shares traded or 138.57% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – Top RBC mining banker quits to join Standard Chartered; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Businessman Trotsenko eyes stake in Russia’s Globaltrans-RBC; 09/03/2018 – OC OERLIKON CORPORATION AG OERL.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 18.50 FROM SFR 17; 24/04/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Bond Trading 2x Avg; Clients Net Sellers; 21/03/2018 – COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT SA CFR.S : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 101 FROM SFR 99; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – RBC Global Asset Management strengthens U.S. investment management team; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners Unit by 34,800 shares to 106,737 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 10,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,396 shares, and cut its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 84,020 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $86.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,799 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).