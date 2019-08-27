Letko Brosseau & Associates Holding In Hess (HES) Was Has Upped; Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Abiomed (ABMD) by $807,120

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 48.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 2,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 8,640 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, up from 5,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $189.98. About 265,211 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–(Abiomed) Heart Pump System Southeast Louisiana Veterans Healthcare; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 153,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.88M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 1.35M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS DOESN’T INTEND TO ISSUE NEW DEBT TO FUND GUYANA PROJECT OR ANY OTHER PROJECTS; 11/04/2018 – AKER MAY NOT HAVE TO PAY CAPITAL GAINS TAX FOR BUYING HESS’S HES.N 50 PCT STAKE IN DEEPWATER BLOCK – DEPUTY ENERGY MINISTER; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 3.56 million shares in its portfolio. 57,321 are held by Nikko Asset Management Americas. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 2.86 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bollard Gru Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 4,112 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Rr Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 90,000 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp invested in 23,239 shares. Principal Fincl Group has 373,461 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated holds 29.47M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Ltd Company invested 0.12% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). State Common Retirement Fund has 552,100 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Ltd Llc holds 2,243 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 679,984 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.23% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk invested in 0.05% or 211,969 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. 442 shares were bought by MCMANUS DAVID, worth $25,079. 442 shares were bought by Quigley James H., worth $25,079. 442 shares were bought by Checki Terrence J., worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. 442 shares were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar, worth $25,079. Shares for $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 20,975 shares to 427,545 shares, valued at $22.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 123,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

