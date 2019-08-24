Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Boosted By $520,758 Its Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Position; PNM Resources (PNM) Sentiment Is 1.01

PNM Resources Inc (PNM) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 105 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 104 sold and decreased their stock positions in PNM Resources Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 70.32 million shares, down from 71.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding PNM Resources Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 77 Increased: 71 New Position: 34.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 12,399 shares as Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS)’s stock rose 1.98%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 645,389 shares with $27.15 million value, up from 632,990 last quarter. Cirrus Logic Inc now has $3.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.53% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 1.04 million shares traded or 52.76% up from the average. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team

Crow Point Partners Llc holds 5.78% of its portfolio in PNM Resources, Inc. for 720,361 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc owns 270,574 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.19% invested in the company for 347,305 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 2.09 million shares.

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

The stock decreased 2.47% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 292,186 shares traded. PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) has risen 30.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PNM News: 19/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – EXPECTED TO AFFIRM 2018 CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.82 TO $1.92 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – PNM SAYS WESTMORELAND UNIT REPAID FULL AMOUNT OF LOAN MAY 22; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC QUARTERLY ONGOING DILUTED EPS $0.21; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – 2018 AND 2019 ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/04/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC PNM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.82 TO $1.92 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – PNM Resources to Announce 2018 First Quarter Earnings on April 27; 27/04/2018 – PNM Resources 1Q Rev $303.4M; 19/03/2018 – PNM Resources: 2018, 2019 Ongoing Earnings Guidance to Be Affirmed During Meetings; 07/03/2018 PNM THIRD AMENDMENT TO $150M TERM LOAN EXTENDS MATURITY DATE; 07/03/2018 – PNM RESOURCES INC – THIRD AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 9, 2018 TO JUNE 8, 2018