Letko Brosseau & Associates Increases Position in Bank N S Halifax (BNS); Penn Capital Management Co Lifted Its Itron (ITRI) Position by $1.27 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 169,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.84M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.40 million, up from 7.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 495,759 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 05/03/2018 – TILL HIRES SCOTIABANK EUROPE TO HELP WITH BUSINESS INITIATIVES; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank Extends Record Streak in International Banking; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER SAYS NAFTA PRODUCED BENEFIT FOR 3 NATIONS; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS ACQUISITIONS REMAIN PART OF BANK STRATEGY

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 27.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 27,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 129,404 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 101,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.81. About 152,021 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has declined 15.10% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NORTHWESTERN ENERGY SIGNS CONTRACT WITH ITRON TO MODERNIZE ENER; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – ltron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semtech’s LoRa Technology to Track Assets at Istanbul Airport – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks That Screamed Higher Despite Tuesdayâ€™s Major Sell-Off – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Itron (ITRI) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “TECO partners with tech company to provide smart lighting to 260,000 streetlight fixtures – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for June 12th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Communication accumulated 7,021 shares. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 64,700 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 146,000 shares. American Intll Gru holds 25,582 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Domini Impact Invests Limited Com reported 6,078 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% or 156,954 shares. Moreover, First Tru LP has 0.03% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 350,923 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 156,200 shares. Proshare Limited Company has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Bluestein R H stated it has 5,000 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 34,156 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Fmr Ltd Llc holds 253,752 shares. 20,827 were reported by Axa.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $33.91 million activity. $19,012 worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) was sold by Ziegler Lynda L. on Tuesday, January 22.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 37,301 shares to 110,462 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 170,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 587,359 shares, and cut its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) by 646,389 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $59.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 271,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.50M shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

