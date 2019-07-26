Letko Brosseau & Associates Increases Position in Bb&T (BBT); Olstein Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Intel (INTC) as Stock Value Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 201,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.83 million, up from 998,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 5.60M shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 41,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.81M, down from 205,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 27.77 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/03/2018 – Intel considers bid for Broadcom: Dow Jones, citing; 28/03/2018 – Samsung Dethrones Intel As Leader In Global Chip Sales — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.06B; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,000 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% stake. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks accumulated 1.35 million shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 81,458 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 125,894 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 149,504 shares. Howard Mgmt has invested 2.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cumberland Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 31,300 shares. Merriman Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 16,451 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust has 81,348 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.86% or 201,699 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 1.12% or 61.87 million shares. Fenimore Asset invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Cannell Peter B & has 0.61% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 294,163 shares. Hennessy Advsr stated it has 96,700 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.46% or 140,949 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 74,836 shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $199.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 130,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

