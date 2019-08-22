Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Boosted Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Position; Marketfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Lennar (LEN) Stake

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 6.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 6,976 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)’s stock declined 8.61%. The Marketfield Asset Management Llc holds 93,990 shares with $4.61 million value, down from 100,966 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $16.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 361,507 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 1.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 154,717 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 14.84 million shares with $407.59M value, up from 14.69 million last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $28.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 237,103 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q EPS C$0.47; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.04M for 9.68 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $60 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.38’s average target is 6.42% above currents $51.1 stock price. Lennar Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by CFRA with “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Wednesday, June 26. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $5400 target. Susquehanna downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Sunday, February 24 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 117,343 shares. Bamco Incorporated invested in 172,089 shares. Natixis owns 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 133,354 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Rbf Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 4,509 shares. 64,588 are owned by First Washington Corporation. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 12,320 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc reported 893,637 shares stake. Thiel Macro Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 2,600 shares. Prudential Finance has 733,626 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 3.02 million shares. New York-based Long Pond Cap Lp has invested 3.98% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 58,665 shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.