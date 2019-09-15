Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lifted Its Magna Intl (MGA) Position by $8.97 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Valuation Declined, Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Holding by $995,644

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 183,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5.88 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.08 million, up from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 633,673 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – DEAL SIGNED WITH GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. SUBSIDIARY; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 09/03/2018 – USGS: M 0.7 – 16km NW of Magna, Utah; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 Capital Spending $1.8B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 38,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 270,436 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.12 million, down from 308,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 3.79M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 175,425 shares to 330,765 shares, valued at $39.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) by 1.62M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $89.39M for 57.10 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 183,243 shares. 581,033 were accumulated by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Royal London Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.04% or 5.87M shares. Raymond James And Assoc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.97M shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 171,564 shares. Cap Advsrs Ok stated it has 0.52% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora accumulated 87,770 shares. Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0.19% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cap Invsts owns 4.16 million shares. Wellington Shields & Com Ltd Liability reported 43,240 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance, Rhode Island-based fund reported 29,728 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 497,725 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 108,020 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $129.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 69,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,651 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).