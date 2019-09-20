Letko Brosseau & Associates Decreased Position in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) as Shares Declined; Lathrop Investment Management Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Has Lowered by $382,620 as Share Price Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 105,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.36 million, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 2.48M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Original Equipment Unit Volume Fell 4%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO SAYS JV WITH BRIDGESTONE TO BE CALLED TIREHUB LLC; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.24. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $122.91M for 6.50 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $167.69M for 18.45 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,140 shares to 191,999 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.