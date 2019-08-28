Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Cut By $334,744 Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding; Last Week Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment has $70 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.50’s average target is -4.58% below currents $69.69 stock price. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $63 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. See Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) latest ratings:

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 0.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 41,843 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s stock declined 1.17%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 41.26M shares with $358.27M value, down from 41.30 million last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $10.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 471,466 shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 CENOVUS CUT BREAK-EVEN TO $40/BBL FROM $70/BBL IN 4-5 YRS: CEO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 16/03/2018 – EIN ConocoPhillips: Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $183.09M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Fool.ca which published an article titled: “TFSA Investors: 5 Ultra-Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 11, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (NYSE:BPY) stake by 30,000 shares to 7.95M valued at $163.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 154,717 shares and now owns 14.84 million shares. Dxc Technology Co was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 55,418 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 17/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Live Nation to help develop Lincoln Yards entertainment district on North Side; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company has market cap of $14.85 billion. The firm operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing, and Artist Nation divisions. It has a 3318.57 P/E ratio. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.