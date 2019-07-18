Letko Brosseau & Associates Lifted Pretium Res (PVG) Holding By $3.73 Million; L & S Advisors Increased Its Simon Property Group (SPG) Holding

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Pretium Res Inc (PVG) stake by 3.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 466,100 shares as Pretium Res Inc (PVG)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 14.56 million shares with $124.50M value, up from 14.10 million last quarter. Pretium Res Inc now has $2.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 571,218 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 13.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Rev $89.4M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C

L & S Advisors Inc increased Simon Property Group (SPG) stake by 47.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc acquired 10,275 shares as Simon Property Group (SPG)’s stock declined 3.80%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 31,897 shares with $5.81M value, up from 21,622 last quarter. Simon Property Group now has $49.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $159.39. About 223,301 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 24/05/2018 – Simon® Celebrates Members of Armed Forces with Year-Round Military Appreciation Programming; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Hewlett Packard Enterprise C stake by 153,410 shares to 2.80M valued at $43.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 189 shares and now owns 325 shares. Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 7,181 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0% or 25,540 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,377 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 125,915 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 5.54 million shares. Cqs Cayman LP invested in 0.1% or 249,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0% or 314,454 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Management Ltd owns 1.10M shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0.95% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 22.63 million shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 0% or 79,431 shares. Loews Corp reported 181,271 shares. 1.76 million are owned by Heartland. 625,717 are owned by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Alps Incorporated accumulated 1.04 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 328,173 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Vanguard Developed Etf (VEA) stake by 44,484 shares to 25,227 valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 5,329 shares and now owns 2,295 shares. Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Management Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 230 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 8,160 shares. 5,794 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Goelzer Invest Management holds 0.98% or 57,052 shares in its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.29% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). First Allied Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Moreover, Hudock Cap Llc has 0.01% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 118 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 59,326 shares. Cap Invsts invested in 20.52 million shares or 0.91% of the stock. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Corp In accumulated 534 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 5,324 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sarasin & Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.82% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 518,068 shares. Financial Svcs Corporation reported 89 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 1,245 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Simon Property Group had 10 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by Mizuho. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Mizuho downgraded Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Monday, February 25 to “Hold” rating.