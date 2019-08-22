Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $13.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; Jefferies Group Has Raised Its Holding in Humana (Call) (HUM) as Share Value Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 166,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 724,292 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.37M, up from 558,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 7.60M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 24/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SECOND PHASE 3; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.74; QTRLY ADJ. SHR $1.87; QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET REVENUE $7.93 BLN, UP 21.4 PCT ON GAAP BASIS

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc (Call) (HUM) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 8,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 37,700 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, up from 28,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $298. About 378,964 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 29/03/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N IN EARLY-STAGE TALKS WITH HUMAN INC HUM.N ABOUR DEVELOPING CLOSER TIES, ACQUSITION BEING DISCUSSED AS AN OPTION; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 08/03/2018 – Humana Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 29/03/2018 – Dana Mattioli: Scoop: Walmart has made a takeover approach to Humana. W/ @SarahNassauer; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 23/04/2018 – Humana-Led Group to Buy Hospice Operator in $1.4 Billion Deal

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 577,705 shares to 3.79 million shares, valued at $203.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 116,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.66M shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

