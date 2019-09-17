Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Decreased Telus (TU) Stake; INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP (ITPOF) SI Decreased By 42.97%

INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had a decrease of 42.97% in short interest. ITPOF’s SI was 44,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 42.97% from 77,500 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 63 days are for INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s short sellers to cover ITPOF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 100 shares traded. Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Telus Corp (TU) stake by 4.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 429,907 shares as Telus Corp (TU)’s stock declined 1.89%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 8.25 million shares with $305.67M value, down from 8.68 million last quarter. Telus Corp now has $22.07B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 385,160 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. TU’s profit will be $330.55M for 16.69 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.77% EPS growth.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) stake by 192,941 shares to 8.03 million valued at $432.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Dxc Technology Co stake by 249,310 shares and now owns 602,276 shares. Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) was raised too.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the specialty packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $763.76 million. It develops, makes, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. It has a 20.6 P/E ratio. The firm offers taping solutions comprise hot melt carton sealing, double-coated, filament and mop, foil, flat back, duct, electronic/electrical, natural rubber carton sealing, masking, and acrylic carton sealing tapes, as well as reinforced filament and reinforced filament tapes; flexible intermediate bulk containers; membrane structure and geomembrane fabrics; stretch and shrink films; tape dispensers; fabrics; stencils; air pillows; house wraps/flashings; retail and specialty products; lumber wraps; carton sealing machines; and roof underlayment.

