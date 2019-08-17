Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Idt (IDT) Sentiment Is 1.46

Idt Corp (IDT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 35 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 24 trimmed and sold positions in Idt Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 9.43 million shares, up from 9.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Idt Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 14 Increased: 22 New Position: 13.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $228.90 million. It operates in two divisions, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. It has a 20.45 P/E ratio. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers.

Foundry Partners Llc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in IDT Corporation for 735,840 shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 73,550 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.05% invested in the company for 77,806 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 60,666 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.61 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.