Letko Brosseau & Associates Stake in Pfizer (PFE) Cut by $5.95 Million; Icm Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in City Office Reit (CIO) by $587,400 as Share Value Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 138,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.59 million, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 18/04/2018 – P&G Also Held Discussions With Pfizer Over Its Consumer Health Unit; 07/05/2018 – WAVE LIFE: PFIZER NOMINATED FOURTH, FIFTH FINAL HEPATIC TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Smoking-Cessation Pill Chantix Fails in Adolescent Study; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 70.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 53,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 129,580 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, up from 76,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 335,717 shares traded. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY SHR $1.24; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New $250 Million Unsecured Credit Facility; 09/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $32.1 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – QTRLY AFFO PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.18; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

