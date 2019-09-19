Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Upped Its Stake in Hudbay Minerals (HBM) by $1.23 Million; Hengehold Capital Management Lowered Position in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) as Stock Rose

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 245,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 35.47 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.43M, up from 35.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 570,544 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 41.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 6,986 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $716,000, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $109.25. About 377,256 shares traded or 5.18% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 02/05/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUE NOK 166 MLN EX VAT; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50M and $520.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 5,849 shares to 151,915 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,421 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, down 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. AFG’s profit will be $175.38M for 14.01 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.12 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.