Letko Brosseau & Associates Decreased Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $1.30 Million; Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Valuation Rose While Pacifica Capital Investments Cut Holding by $5.67 Million

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 21/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Group Dinner Hosted By Stuart Frankel Today; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 24,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.91 million, down from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 23.36 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. The insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34M.

