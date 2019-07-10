Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding By $334,744; FSD PHARMA (FSDDF) SI Decreased By 39.9%

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 0.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 41,843 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 41.26 million shares with $358.27M value, down from 41.30 million last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $11.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Operating Loss $752M; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 25/04/2018 – Railways ready to ease oil transport headaches -Canada’s Cenovus; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS RAIL COMPANIES REACTIVATING LOCOMOTIVES

FSD PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) had a decrease of 39.9% in short interest. FSDDF’s SI was 92,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 39.9% from 154,400 shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 0 days are for FSD PHARMA INC (OTCMKTS:FSDDF)’s short sellers to cover FSDDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.0025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.111. About 118,413 shares traded. FSD Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:FSDDF) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

FSD Pharma Inc. operates as a cannabis firm in Canada. The company has market cap of $151.85 million. It is involved in hydroponic indoor cannabis production and processing activities. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc., holds license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations.

Among 4 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14. Goldman Sachs upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 236.84% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. CVE’s profit will be $323.58 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 420.00% EPS growth.

