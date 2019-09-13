Letko Brosseau & Associates Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Decreased by $2.72 Million; Fiserv (FISV) Holding Has Increased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.82. About 1.25M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 40,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.10 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $66.51. About 2.00 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 19/03/2018 – Gilead at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 14/05/2018 – Glaxo’s Triumeq Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Odefsey Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 23/04/2018 – Gilead Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Leases New Facility in Netherlands to Engineer Cell Therapies in Europe; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will a $300 hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Limited stated it has 3,475 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 1.36 million shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fosun Intll Ltd owns 1.8% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 404,973 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.47% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested in 1.32% or 14,361 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Llc accumulated 4,284 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 18,651 shares. Schroder Mgmt Group reported 2.41 million shares. Matrix Asset reported 278,619 shares stake. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.25 million shares. Jacobs And Commerce Ca has invested 0.25% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kistler owns 0.14% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,322 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Bogle Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership De accumulated 194,227 shares.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 801,058 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $209.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).