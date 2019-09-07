Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Lifted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $595,293 as Shares Rose; Equitec Specialists Has Boosted Holding in Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) as Stock Price Rose

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.94M market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.08. About 157,347 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 02/05/2018 – HC2 Announces Pansend Life Sciences Portfolio Company BeneVir Biopharm to be Acquired by Janssen Biotech, Inc. for up to $1.04; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of Private Offering of $105 M Senior Secured Notes; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA; 09/05/2018 – HC2 Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 11 Days; 14/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings 4Q Rev $458.5M; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Rev $453.7M; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $110 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED BRIDGE LOANS; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRICING OF $110 MLN OF 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 10/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.81

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 5,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 674,336 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.35M, up from 668,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 01/05/2018 – CHRIS CASSIDY TO LEAD UPS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS STRATEGY; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 30/05/2018 – New Sign From Above As UPS Unveils New Look For 747 Jet Ahead Of Expo 2020 Dubai; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital accumulated 0.08% or 3,291 shares. 3,770 were reported by Monroe Commercial Bank & Mi. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 172,919 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Com invested in 0.21% or 57,483 shares. Ledyard Savings Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,192 shares. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 5,440 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Lp has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 5,922 shares. Sumitomo Life Company holds 20,004 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Veritas Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 625,471 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co owns 261,591 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H, Michigan-based fund reported 13,900 shares. Haverford Financial has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sterneck Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.39% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 714,943 shares to 6.46M shares, valued at $287.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 70,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.69M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $119,276 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $53,460 was made by FALCONE PHILIP on Friday, March 15. On Friday, March 15 the insider Ferraro Joseph Anthony bought $15,086. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $25,056 was made by Sena Michael J. on Friday, March 15.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 11,000 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $719,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:AIG) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MTSC).