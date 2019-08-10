Letko Brosseau & Associates Trimmed By $1.35 Million Its Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) Stake; Entercom Communications (ETM) SI Increased By 8.73%

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP) stake by 2.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 150,239 shares as Companhia Paranaense Energ C (ELP)’s stock rose 25.58%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 5.30 million shares with $49.22M value, down from 5.45 million last quarter. Companhia Paranaense Energ C now has $3.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 277,211 shares traded. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has risen 139.23% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 139.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELP News: 14/05/2018 – Report 20 – F; 13/04/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$521.8 million in the fourth quarter; 13/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Shire plc, Bank Of Montreal, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, Pearson, Bar; 13/04/2018 – COMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA CPLE6.SA – COPEL REPORTED AN EBITDA OF R$521.8 MLN IN 4Q17, A 317.6% INCREASE OVER R$124.9 MLN VERIFIED IN 4Q16; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS CONTROLLING HOLDER APPOINTS JONEL IURK CEO; 09/04/2018 – COPEL SAYS IURK’S CEO APPOINTMENT PENDING BOARD APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – COPEL POSTPONES RESTART OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT BY 1 MO; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: COPEL DELAYS START OF UHE COLIDER HYDROPOWER UNIT 1 MO; 16/05/2018 – Copel records EBITDA of R$767.8 million in the first quarter; 12/04/2018 – COPEL REFILED 2016 RESULTS W/ PROVISIONS, OTHER ADJUSTMENTS

Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) had an increase of 8.73% in short interest. ETM’s SI was 18.72 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.73% from 17.22 million shares previously. With 1.16 million avg volume, 16 days are for Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM)’s short sellers to cover ETM’s short positions. The stock increased 2.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 2.12 million shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Entercom Communications Corp Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETM); 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – NEW DEAL INCLUDES EQUITY POSITION FOR ENTERCOM IN USTN; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 03/05/2018 – ENTERCOM, UNIV. OF OREGON IN 4-YR BROADCAST RIGHTS PACT; 26/04/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP ETM.N -NBC 5 DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TELEMUNDO 39 AND ENTERCOM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR MEDIA PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q EPS $2.62

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 11.43 million shares to 34.57M valued at $250.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Adient Plc stake by 1.01 million shares and now owns 3.21 million shares. Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) was raised too.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $11.74 million activity. FIELD JOSEPH M bought 400,000 shares worth $2.47 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Entercom Communications Corp. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 109.13 million shares or 4.05% less from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 746,038 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 82,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Group Inc Ltd reported 55,100 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com owns 21,725 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 711,443 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Commerce reported 0% in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Moreover, Bailard has 0.01% invested in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Amer reported 1.27M shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication New York holds 0.02% or 29,091 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd holds 29,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 36,666 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Art Llc stated it has 69,245 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 20,403 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

