Letko Brosseau & Associates Increases Stake in Pretium Res (PVG); Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Raised Position by $607,512 as Stock Declined

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 466,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The institutional investor held 14.56M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.50 million, up from 14.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 3.44M shares traded or 88.43% up from the average. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES INC – REVENUE FOR QTR WAS $107.1 MLN COMPARED TO NIL IN COMPARABLE PERIOD; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 122,888 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 113,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 5.07M shares traded or 62.98% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 87,325 shares to 3.58M shares, valued at $36.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 83,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91M shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (Call) (VIG) by 61,411 shares to 400 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,182 shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

