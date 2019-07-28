Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Raised Its Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) Stake; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped Seachange Intl (SEAC) Holding

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY) stake by 0.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 16,356 shares as Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (RY)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 5.19M shares with $391.68 million value, up from 5.17M last quarter. Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que now has $114.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.55. About 502,125 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO MCKAY SPEAKS AT FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CONFERENCE IN NY; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS REMAINS COMFORTABLE WITH CREDIT PERFORMANCE OF MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO; 14/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $285 FROM $280; 24/05/2018 – ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 2Q EPS C$2.06; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – GLOBAL EQUITY STRATEGY: RBC RAISES UTILITIES TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 08/05/2018 – RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 18/04/2018 – RBC’s Mahaney Sees 200 Million Amazon Prime Members by 2021 (Video)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) stake by 91.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 303,000 shares as Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC)'s stock declined 30.68%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 633,000 shares with $841,000 value, up from 330,000 last quarter. Seachange Intl Inc now has $70.65M valuation. The stock increased 8.73% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 645,282 shares traded or 241.18% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 60.26% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Roumell Asset Management Limited, Maryland-based fund reported 979,430 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 3,009 shares. Gmt Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 2.17M shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). 192,500 are owned by King Luther Management Corporation. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). State Street reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability owns 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 2.02M shares. 224,399 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Caprock, a Idaho-based fund reported 21,960 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 129,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1.48 million shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.92 million activity. 955,987 shares were bought by SINGER KAREN, worth $1.48 million on Wednesday, February 27. On Wednesday, June 12 PONS ROBERT M bought $29,400 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) or 20,000 shares. BONNEY MARK J bought $189,832 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) on Tuesday, June 11.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 271,771 shares to 13.50M valued at $312.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hp Inc stake by 106,500 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Hewlett Packard Enterprise C was reduced too.