Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Boosted Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position; Docusign (DOCU) SI Decreased By 5.45%

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) stake by 25.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 425,965 shares as Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 2.09M shares with $43.08M value, up from 1.66M last quarter. Tenet Healthcare Corp now has $2.22B valuation. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 820,629 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) had a decrease of 5.45% in short interest. DOCU’s SI was 8.21 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.45% from 8.68 million shares previously. With 2.48M avg volume, 3 days are for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s short sellers to cover DOCU’s short positions. The SI to Docusign Inc’s float is 9.67%. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $62.4. About 2.46M shares traded. DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has risen 0.02% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DOCU News: 29/05/2018 – DocuSign Launches New Developer Center as API Usage Doubles; 30/04/2018 Dell Technologies Capital Announces Strong Exit & Investment Momentum in its First Year Out of Stealth; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 24/05/2018 – A former DocuSign CEO just raised $47 million as his startup gets closer to a $100 million milestone; 29/05/2018 – MFS Technology Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Switch

Among 8 analysts covering DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. DocuSign has $9000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $69.75’s average target is 11.78% above currents $62.4 stock price. DocuSign had 10 analyst reports since July 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, October 2 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Friday, September 6. The stock of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 6 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Friday, September 6.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.73 billion. The firm offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals.

More notable recent DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why DocuSign Stock Jumped 32% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DocuSign target lifted after CFO meeting – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DocuSign Focuses On The Mortgage Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DocuSign: The Last Of The Dream Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.12 million activity. GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LLC bought 8,160 shares worth $160,309.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 43,103 shares to 1.44M valued at $77.28M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 195,530 shares and now owns 2.86M shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.