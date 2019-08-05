Letko Brosseau & Associates Cut Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $6.89 Million; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Upped Stake

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 116,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3.66M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.37M, down from 3.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 10.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 10,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 183,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26M, up from 172,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $160.06. About 2.16 million shares traded or 13.74% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 12%-13%; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mixed Signals: How Will A T-Mobile-Sprint Merger Play Out For Investors? – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.66% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Iron Ltd Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8,856 shares. Roberts Glore & Il has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 19.06M shares. James Investment Research Inc holds 333,692 shares. Cna Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,715 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc reported 54,723 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 892,488 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 382,900 shares. Beech Hill Advsr invested in 0.75% or 20,506 shares. Dubuque State Bank Tru invested 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3,865 are held by Sigma Investment Counselors. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Company reported 12,781 shares stake. Stanley reported 38,730 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 244,918 shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $146.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 16,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $6.88 million activity. Shares for $5.42M were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. $875,129 worth of stock was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. Ayala John also sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares. 1,706 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $256,567 were sold by Weinstein Donald.