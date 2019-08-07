Letko Brosseau & Associates Position in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) Boosted as Shares Rose; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Share Value Rose, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Boosted by $42.43 Million Its Stake

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4,405 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.24 million, up from 4,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 3.87M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (CPA) by 187% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 93,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.02% . The institutional investor held 143,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Copa Holdings Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $100.73. About 345,702 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has risen 4.42% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 08/03/2018 Copa Holdings Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS FEB. SYSTEM-WIDE TRAFFIC ROSE 10.6% :CPA US; 05/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $150; 22/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Minor League Baseball Unveils On-Field Brands for “Copa de la Diversión”; 09/05/2018 – Copa Holdings 1Q Net $136.5M; 05/04/2018 – Panama says will remove ambassador from Venezuela; 20/04/2018 – Copa Holdings S.A. Files Annual Report Form 20-F; 13/03/2018 – Copa Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For February 2018

