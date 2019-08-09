Letko Brosseau & Associates Decreased Stake in Cae (CAE) as Stock Price Rose; As International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) Market Value Declined, Holder Menta Capital Has Lowered Its Stake

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in International Bancshares Cor (IBOC) by 74.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 19,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% . The hedge fund held 6,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 25,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in International Bancshares Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 270,658 shares traded or 54.41% up from the average. International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) has declined 15.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IBOC News: 12/03/2018 International Bancshares Corp – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 3rd time since Aug-2016. (published 18-Jan) $IBOC; 01/05/2018 – IBC Bank Executive Testifies at Congressional Hearing

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 646,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 2.68 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.48M, down from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 229,202 shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 23/05/2018 – AVIANCA HOLDINGS SAYS JOINT VENTURE AUTHORIZED WITH CAE INTL; 25/05/2018 – CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS $0.37; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 09/05/2018 – AVIANCA INCORPORATED AVIANCA–CAE FLIGHT W/ DOMICILE IN BOGOTA

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 154,717 shares to 14.84 million shares, valued at $407.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 466,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.38M are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Advisory Net Llc has 113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 50,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 370,382 shares in its portfolio. 187,624 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 207,884 shares. Intrust National Bank Na accumulated 20,323 shares. Renaissance Lc reported 2.07M shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Lenox Wealth Management owns 177,509 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Citigroup invested in 42,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 369,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eqis Management invested 0.28% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,348 shares. 143,164 are held by Northern.

More notable recent CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell 33% Of Your Portfolio – A Step-By-Step Method – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why This Aviation Safety Stock Is Up Nearly 50% in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Top Stocks for August 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CAE Q3 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CAE introduces American Airlines as partner of the CAE Women in Flight scholarship program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on August, 14 before the open. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CAE’s profit will be $54.11M for 34.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,831 shares to 9,618 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Westrock Co.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $183,850 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold IBOC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 37.48 million shares or 1.04% less from 37.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.3% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Moody Financial Bank Division stated it has 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Principal owns 241,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 9,595 shares. Ameritas Investment has invested 0.04% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Ameriprise Fin holds 0.01% or 398,077 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated accumulated 23,317 shares. Victory Mngmt invested in 0% or 11,658 shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC) for 6,600 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has 0.02% invested in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Sei Investments has invested 0% in International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC). Alps Advisors Inc reported 10,089 shares stake. Kbc Group Nv holds 2,801 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv has 72,600 shares.