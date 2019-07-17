Letko Brosseau & Associates Continues to Hold Stake in At&T (T); As Installed Bldg Prods (IBP) Share Value Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Increased Position by $412,848

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Installed Bldg Prods Inc (IBP) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 8,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 811,328 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.35 million, up from 802,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Installed Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 129,119 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 7.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Rev $301.7M; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF CUSTOM OVERHEAD; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q EPS 20c; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Buys Custom Overhead Door; 03/05/2018 – Installed Building 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 113,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.95 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.61M, up from 5.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 13/04/2018 – Economides on AT&T, Time Warner Trial (Audio); 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 895,925 shares to 35.22M shares, valued at $251.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Companhia Paranaense Energ C (NYSE:ELP) by 150,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.30M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 0.98% or 56,049 shares. 3.13M were accumulated by Hamlin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.85% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 61,730 shares. Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 5,844 shares. Psagot Investment House invested in 0.61% or 457,895 shares. Barnett & holds 4,708 shares. S&Co holds 0.72% or 207,307 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman Assocs holds 20,701 shares. Sfmg Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 36,964 shares. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 45,473 shares. Rampart Management Ltd Co has 131,346 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Capstone Advsrs Llc accumulated 257,439 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corp reported 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 114,804 were accumulated by Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 88,916 shares to 309,610 shares, valued at $219.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 11,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 794,749 shares, and cut its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

