Letko Brosseau & Associates Holds Holding in Magna Intl (MGA); Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lifted Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) Holding by $361,350; Market Value Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc (MMC) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 5,926 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, up from 2,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.10 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 26/04/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – April 30, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 05/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/05/2018; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 01/05/2018 – Mercer Global Chief Information Officer Gail Evans to Speak at the MIT Sloan CIO Symposium

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 183,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 5.88M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.08M, up from 5.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 629,737 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO VINCE GALIFI SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 26/04/2018 – AMOEBA SA AMEBA.PA – WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY FOR USE IN PRODUCT-TYPE 11 NOT APPROVED BY BIOCIDAL PRODUCTS COMMITTEE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 28/03/2018 – Magna Posts 2017 Annual Report; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $9.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 75,000 shares to 255,265 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 92,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magna International Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Concerned About the Canadian Economy? Buy These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Celebrates Manufacturing Milestone NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marsh Makes Senior Leadership Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer and HLTH Unveil Employer Program for HLTH 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.11% or 67,729 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corporation holds 309 shares. Raymond James & Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 269,820 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.17% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). 1.00 million are owned by Alleghany Corp De. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 2,101 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 148,340 shares. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 1,349 shares. Etrade Mgmt holds 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 58,187 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 203,464 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il invested in 2,542 shares. Pggm Invs reported 784,392 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Winch Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).