Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Raised Its Stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) as Share Price Declined; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Strategic Advisors Lowered Stake

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 169,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.84M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.40M, up from 7.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 393,297 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 15.79% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO ‘STILL DOING HOMEWORK’ ON BANKING POT COMPANIES; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: McGuckin to Attend to an Illness in His Family; 12/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia C$2.25b 5Y Deposit Note at +84

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 5,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,704 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, down from 22,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 24/04/2018 – Altria Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 577,705 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $203.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 55,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.01B for 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 18,133 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Services accumulated 3,480 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com invested 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 46,738 shares. 4,000 are held by Alesco Advsr Lc. Howland Cap Llc reported 0.02% stake. Citigroup reported 0.08% stake. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 22,849 shares. Philadelphia Tru has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 16,843 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Premier Asset Llc accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Us Fincl Bank De holds 1.21M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. White Pine Invest accumulated 6,386 shares. Westwood Gp Incorporated owns 4,950 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Bancorp Del New (NYSE:USB) by 6,600 shares to 22,504 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aegon Nv Cap (NYSE:AEG) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 400 Mid Cap (MDYG).

