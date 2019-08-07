Letko Brosseau & Associates Upped By $2.89 Million Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Stake; Alexandria Capital Upped Merck & Co (MRK) Position By $302,950

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 0.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc acquired 39,018 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock declined 4.85%. The Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc holds 5.27M shares with $394.48M value, up from 5.23M last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $45.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.66. About 285,956 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 23/04/2018 – BMO US Dividend ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 30/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal Enjoys Record U.S. Results; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 28/05/2018 – $CM.CA, $BMO.CA: Hacking attack on Canadian financial institutions – Both CIBC’s Simplii and the Bank of Montreal say some accounts have been affected by a data hack. Both say they were contacted by the fraudsters directly. I’m hearing reports form Simplii customers about money being taken. – ! $CM.CA $BMO; 28/05/2018 – Bank of Montreal says it was subject of cyber attack on Sunday; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP WRD.N : BMO CUTS MARKET PERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Alexandria Capital Llc increased Merck & Co Inc (MRK) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alexandria Capital Llc acquired 3,650 shares as Merck & Co Inc (MRK)'s stock rose 5.42%. The Alexandria Capital Llc holds 123,160 shares with $10.24 million value, up from 119,510 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc now has $220.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 6.92 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD MERK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR ENTERING INTO MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH ENTITIES BELONGING TO MERCK GROUP; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 08/03/2018 – TOKYO — Eisai said Thursday it has agreed to collaborate with U.S. counterpart Merck on development and marketing of the Japanese pharmaceutical company's cancer drug Lenvima, a deal that also brings a timely infusion of cash; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA – STUDY HAS MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB'S OPDIVO; 06/04/2018 – Incyte knocked as combo drug trial with Merck fails; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche's guidance hike; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stake by 36,900 shares to 1.66M valued at $47.86 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) stake by 32,000 shares and now owns 1.77M shares. Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. UBS initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $89 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, March 4. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, March 12 report.

