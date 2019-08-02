Lesa Sroufe & Co Cut Position in Weis Markets (WMK) by $341,800; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Share Price Declined

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Weis Markets Inc (WMK) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 8,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.21% . The institutional investor held 75,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 84,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Weis Markets Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $973.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 7,946 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, ADJUSTED FOR HOLIDAY SHIFT, INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 13/03/2018 – Weis Markets 4Q Net $63.7M; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Weis Markets Issues an Allergy Alert For Weis Quality Store-Made Cole Slaw Sold in 8 Stores Due to Undeclared Egg Allergen; 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets Reports 1st Quarter Sales, Comparable Store Sales And Net Income Increases; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE UP 1.2 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Weis Markets Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 6,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,537 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 19,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 3.64 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – US Treasury delays Qualcomm vote; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT IN UNITED STATES HAS ASKED BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O TO SUBMIT NOTICE ON REDOMICILING TO U.S; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER TO BLOCK BROADCOM’S TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 06/03/2018 – Dealpolitik: Qualcomm’s Appeal to CFIUS Risks Alienating Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Probes Qualcomm Takeover Bid (Video); 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM COMMENCES CASH OFFERS FOR SERIES OF NOTES TOTALING $4B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold WMK shares while 32 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.37 million shares or 2.67% more from 10.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa stated it has 3,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 84,796 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Century Companies Inc invested in 0% or 33,160 shares. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 21,471 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt holds 0.01% or 8,327 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 463,457 shares. Amp Investors Limited stated it has 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 282,646 shares. Lesa Sroufe & has invested 2.64% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Hussman Strategic Advsr has 1,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0% stake. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 61,303 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 5,885 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0% in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK). Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 2,498 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $131,780 activity. 1,000 Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares with value of $38,570 were bought by Schertle Kurt A. FROST SCOTT F also bought $30,080 worth of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny owns 7,200 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). New York-based Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 195,561 were accumulated by Odey Asset Gru. Sunbelt Secs invested in 1.05% or 36,782 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 4,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.85 million shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.26% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 34,929 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 61,261 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). West Oak Capital Llc owns 2,330 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. St Johns Inv Mgmt Company Ltd Company has 0.54% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Addison Capital Co stated it has 44,335 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Financial Architects holds 550 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.32% or 318,838 shares.

