Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Decreased Holding in Flextronics Intl LTD F (FLEX) as Shares Declined; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Increased International Business Machine (IBM) Stake by $1.80 Million

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $139.51. About 2.00 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 14/03/2018 – Cloudflare and IBM Collaborate to Extend Security and Performance from the Cloud to the Network Edge

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd F (FLEX) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 35,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 290,429 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 325,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Flextronics Intl Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 1.55M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/04/2018 – FLEX 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 30C; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – DECIDED TO APPOINT BOARD MEMBER MARIUS HERMANSEN AS INTERIM CEO; 15/05/2018 – Harris Assoc Buys New 2.3% Position in Flex; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX; 09/05/2018 – Flex to Host Investor and Analyst Day on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 29/05/2018 – USA Swimming to Introduce Flex Swim Membership in September 2018; 27/03/2018 – L-com Now Stocking High-Flex USB 3.0 Cable Assemblies with Type-A to Type-C Connectors; 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flex (FLEX) Q4 Earnings in Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 332% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Flex (FLEX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Shares Up – Nasdaq” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China’s Huawei seeks compensation from Flex over withheld goods – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Predict 11% Gains Ahead For JKI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.39M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

